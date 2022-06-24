Plainview man suffered medical event while driving, killed in crash

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview man was killed in a crash Sunday night after veering off the roadway and striking a chain link fence.

Plainview police and EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of West 28th Street. 61-year-old Alan Sepeda was found unresponsive.

He was taken to Covenant Hospital. An autopsy revealed Sepeda suffered a fatal medical event while driving causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

There were no passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash and no other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the Plainview Police Department.

