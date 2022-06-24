Local Listings
Relief from the heat is near...

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Triple-digit heat expected across most of the South Plains this afternoon and again Saturday, but a cold front moving through Sunday will bring us a big drop in temps and a chance for rain.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

A hot, dry, and mostly sunny afternoon ahead of us to finish the workweek. Temperatures topping out in the upper 90s to lower 100s for the KCBD viewing area, a high of 100 degrees on the dot in Lubbock. A few clouds are possible late this afternoon but dry conditions with winds from the south/southwest about 15 mph expected.

Today's highs
Today's highs(KCBD)

Another warm night overnight- lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Mostly clear skies and breezy winds.

Saturday will be the last of the well-above average heat for the near future. Almost a repeat of today for Saturday, a high of 99 in Lubbock. There is a very slim chance for isolated showers for the far northern portion of the viewing area, extending into the Texas Panhandle. Otherwise, mostly sunny and dry, with winds from the south around 15 mph.

A cold front moving through overnight Saturday into Sunday will bring a huge drop in temperatures for the second half of the weekend and last into the workweek. Highs in the mid-80s expected with slight rain chances anywhere in the KCBD viewing area Sunday afternoon. Slight rain chances remain in the forecast for most of next week as well.

