Semi-truck clips low-hanging line in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an incident involving a semi-truck at about 1:30 p.m.

The semi-truck clipped a low-hanging line while attempting to turn near 50th Street and Detroit Avenue, according to the LPD.

Traffic travelling west on 50th is being diverted into the side streets. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Lubbock Power and Light is on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

