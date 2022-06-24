Local Listings
Semi-truck clips low-hanging line in central Lubbock

Semi clipped low-hanging line in central Lubbock.
Semi clipped low-hanging line in central Lubbock.(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to an incident involving a semi-truck at about 1:30 p.m.

The semi-truck clipped a low-hanging line while attempting to turn near 50th Street and Detroit Avenue, according to the LPD.

Traffic travelling west on 50th is being diverted into the side streets. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Lubbock Power and Light is on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

