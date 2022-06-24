Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

SPC’s Truck Driving School receives honor from state association

South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
South Plains College (Source: KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Tx (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College’s Professional Truck Driving Program has received a 2022 Workforce Excellence Award from the Texas Economic Development Council’s Mid-Year Conference. The conference was held June 23 to June 24 in Corpus Christi.

South Plains College was nominated for the recognition by the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance. Six recipients were awarded in their respective population categories. A total of 17 nominees overall were recognized for their workforce projects.

“It is an honor that one of our great workforce development programs, our professional truck driving school, was recognized for this wonderful award by the Texas Economic Development Council,” Jay Warnick, the director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at South Plains College, stated.

“This Workforce Excellence Award recognizes that wonderful partnership SPC has with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, and it recognizes our administrative and faculty employees’ outstanding work training licensed truck drivers,” he said.

The Workforce Excellence Award program recognizes exceptional contributions by a Texas community or region that has implemented successful workforce initiatives. Members of the TEDC’s Workforce Development Committee reviewed and scored the applications from the nominees based on five criteria: innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives and secondary benefits.

The 2022 Workforce Excellence Award recipients are:

  • Population (Less than 15,000): Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation
  • Population (15,001 to 40,000): Kerr Economic Development Corporation
  • Population (40,001 to 100,000): Pflugerville Community Development Corporation
  • Population (100,001 to 250,000): Amarillo Economic Development Corporation
  • Population (250,001 and above): Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and South Plains College
  • Regional: Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by South Plains College.

Most Read

Lubbock Sheriff’s Deputies, Lubbock police, Wolfforth police and EMS are at 18th and Quaker...
Juvenile arrested after police chase ends in crash at 18th and Quaker
A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a semi late Thursday night.
Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle in East Lubbock
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
Ranchers are having to sell more cattle due to drought.
West Texas ranchers forced to sell cattle early as drought raises feed costs
Almost all the schools involved in the proposed settlement are for-profit colleges.
Settlement would forgive $6B for defrauded college students

Latest News

Semi clipped low-hanging line in central Lubbock.
Semi-truck clips low-hanging line in central Lubbock
(Source: MGN)
Plainview man suffered medical event while driving, killed in crash
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Christopher Thomas, 23 (Lubbock County Detention Center photo)
Lubbock man sentenced for 2019 murder of Tyshaun Bates