SPC’s Truck Driving School receives honor from state association

LEVELLAND, Tx (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains College’s Professional Truck Driving Program has received a 2022 Workforce Excellence Award from the Texas Economic Development Council’s Mid-Year Conference. The conference was held June 23 to June 24 in Corpus Christi.

South Plains College was nominated for the recognition by the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance. Six recipients were awarded in their respective population categories. A total of 17 nominees overall were recognized for their workforce projects.

“It is an honor that one of our great workforce development programs, our professional truck driving school, was recognized for this wonderful award by the Texas Economic Development Council,” Jay Warnick, the director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education at South Plains College, stated.

“This Workforce Excellence Award recognizes that wonderful partnership SPC has with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, and it recognizes our administrative and faculty employees’ outstanding work training licensed truck drivers,” he said.

The Workforce Excellence Award program recognizes exceptional contributions by a Texas community or region that has implemented successful workforce initiatives. Members of the TEDC’s Workforce Development Committee reviewed and scored the applications from the nominees based on five criteria: innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives and secondary benefits.

The 2022 Workforce Excellence Award recipients are:

Population (Less than 15,000): Marble Falls Economic Development Corporation

Population (15,001 to 40,000): Kerr Economic Development Corporation

Population (40,001 to 100,000): Pflugerville Community Development Corporation

Population (100,001 to 250,000): Amarillo Economic Development Corporation

Population (250,001 and above): Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and South Plains College

Regional: Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

