Car crashes into guardrail near Joyland, traffic diverted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway early Saturday morning at about 7:08 a.m.

A Camaro was travelling east on MSF when it crashed into a guardrail, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The crash is located near 600 Parkway just south of Joyland Amusement Park.

Currently, traffic is being diverted off of the interstate. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Minor injuries were reported. The guardrail was damaged.

