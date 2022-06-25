Cold front arrives this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another very hot afternoon ahead of us with highs again in the upper 90s to lower 100s, but a front pushing through late this evening will bring the South Plains a shot at some rain and much cooler temperatures.

Weekend forecast (KCBD)

A bit of a cooler start to the day today with temps in the 60s to lower 70s. Plenty of sunshine this morning and that will be the trend through the afternoon. Highs today will be almost a repeat of yesterday, with temps topping out in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Winds will also be similar to what we felt yesterday, breezy from the south/southeast between 10-20 mph.

A cold front currently located in the panhandle will continues to shift south and push into the viewing area by afternoon/evening. This will shift winds to the north and bring in much cooler air. This front will also give us the chance at very isolated and light showers this evening/overnight. Lows tonight will be much cooler in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with the best rain chances being in the afternoon. Higher rain chances for the southern portion of the viewing area, but anywhere across the South Plains could see a scattered shower. Otherwise, tomorrow will be cooler, with highs struggling to get out of the 70s for some, to mid-80s for the rest. Winds will be breezy from the north around 15-20 mph.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Rain chances and below-average temps remain in the forecast for the first half of the workweek. A gradual increase in temps and drying out trend with lead us into the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.