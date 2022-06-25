Crash on the Loop results in moderate injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A crash on Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue involving a truck has resulted in moderate injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Entrance ramps to Loop 289 are being shut down and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The truck was heading east on the Loop when the crash occurred. Other vehicles may be involved.

The injured person refused emergency medical services, the LPD stated.

This story is developing.

