LISD All-District Marching Band to perform downtown before heading to Washington

LISD All-District Marching Band Send Off
LISD All-District Marching Band Send Off(Lubbock ISD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock ISD All-District band is heading to Washington, D.C., to perform in the National Independence Day Parade.

The band will be be marching in downtown Lubbock for a final “tune-up” on Monday, June 27, before they embark on their trip to the nation’s capital.

The parade will begin at noon at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences and will end at the Lubbock County Courthouse.

Free ice cream will be available at the parade.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

