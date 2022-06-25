LISD All-District Marching Band to perform downtown before heading to Washington

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock ISD All-District band is heading to Washington, D.C., to perform in the National Independence Day Parade.

The band will be be marching in downtown Lubbock for a final “tune-up” on Monday, June 27, before they embark on their trip to the nation’s capital.

The parade will begin at noon at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences and will end at the Lubbock County Courthouse.

Free ice cream will be available at the parade.

