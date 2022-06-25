Saturday morning top stories: Baily County Judge accused of “habitual drunkenness”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

A petition has been filed to remove a Baily County judge from office

Baily County Judge Sherri L. Harrison has been accused of misconduct inside and outside of the courtroom

Harrison is accused of pulling and examining voting records after losing the primary election in March, signing warrants while drunk, interfering with ongoing criminal investigations, among others

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade decision

The nearly 50-year-old decision was overturned on Friday, June 24

Abortion is no longer protected under the Constitution and will now be regulated by state governments

Lubbock lawmakers celebrate the Roe v. Wade decision while Lubbock’s Planned Parenthood condemned it

Lawmakers including Jodey Arrington, Dustin Burrows and Charles Perry have all released statements praising the decision as a win for Americans

Planned Parenthood called the ruling “devastating,” and reaffirmed their determination to offer Lubbock women healthcare

