Saturday morning top stories: Baily County Judge accused of “habitual drunkenness”

On Daybreak Today
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

A petition has been filed to remove a Baily County judge from office

  • Baily County Judge Sherri L. Harrison has been accused of misconduct inside and outside of the courtroom
  • Harrison is accused of pulling and examining voting records after losing the primary election in March, signing warrants while drunk, interfering with ongoing criminal investigations, among others
  • Read more here: Bailey County Judge accused of incompetence, misconduct, habitual drunkenness

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade decision

Lubbock lawmakers celebrate the Roe v. Wade decision while Lubbock’s Planned Parenthood condemned it

