Saturday morning top stories: Baily County Judge accused of “habitual drunkenness”
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
A petition has been filed to remove a Baily County judge from office
- Baily County Judge Sherri L. Harrison has been accused of misconduct inside and outside of the courtroom
- Harrison is accused of pulling and examining voting records after losing the primary election in March, signing warrants while drunk, interfering with ongoing criminal investigations, among others
- Read more here: Bailey County Judge accused of incompetence, misconduct, habitual drunkenness
The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade decision
- The nearly 50-year-old decision was overturned on Friday, June 24
- Abortion is no longer protected under the Constitution and will now be regulated by state governments
- Read more here: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Lubbock lawmakers celebrate the Roe v. Wade decision while Lubbock’s Planned Parenthood condemned it
- Lawmakers including Jodey Arrington, Dustin Burrows and Charles Perry have all released statements praising the decision as a win for Americans
- Planned Parenthood called the ruling “devastating,” and reaffirmed their determination to offer Lubbock women healthcare
- Read more here: Lubbock lawmakers praise abortion ruling as Planned Parenthood condemns
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.