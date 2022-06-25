United Supermarkets donates $1,500 to Ransom Canyon Fire Department

RANSOM CANYON, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - On June 23, team members with United Supermarkets gathered with personnel from the Ransom Canyon Fire Department to present the department with a check for $1,500.

The Ransom Canyon Fire Department is made up of dedicated firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. It provides emergency medical, fire and rescue services to the community of Ransom Canyon. The money was donated to the fire department to go towards the purchase of much-needed equipment. Specifically, the department is looking to purchase an air pack refill system.

“This air pack refill system is going to be a game-changer for our fire department,” said Angela Hill, assistant chief for RCFD. “We are a rural fire department and it will allow us to refill our air packs after a fire and training without having to wait days to get them refilled by another department.”

United Supermarkets is thankful to be in a position to help contribute to the RCFD. The department, like all first responder agencies, plays a vital role in helping keep our communities safe.

