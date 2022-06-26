Local Listings
Possible diverted traffic during running leg of Ironman 70.3 race

Ironman running leg race route 202(Lubbock Ironman 70.3)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many athletes gathered at the starting line this morning to claim Ironman status. Lubbock’s annual triathlon is the longest-running Ironman 70.3 race is Texas.

It started at 6:30 a.m. today with a 1.2-mile swim across Dunbar Historical Lake. The athletes then embarked on a 56-mile bike ride, heading east on 19th Street to a halfway point before turning around and riding back to the city. At Dunbar Historical Lake, the racers will transition into the 13.1-mile run through the downtown Lubbock area.

The majority of racers are predicted to begin the running leg of the race at 3 p.m. However, some racers have already started, according to the City of Lubbock’s website. Road closures are expected.

Below is a rundown of the major areas the runners will occupy:

  • The runners will travel along Canyon Lake Drive before passing through Mackenzie Park
  • Following Cesar E Chavez Drive, the runners will exit onto Buddy Holly Avenue
  • From Buddy Holly Avenue, the runners will transition onto Texas Avenue heading west toward Avenue K/Avenue L
  • The runners will head north along Avenue K/Avenue L until they reach Mac Davis Lane, where they will cross the street, heading west
  • Once reaching Avenue Q, the runners will head south to Glenna Goodacre Boulevard
  • The runners will take Glenna Goodacre Boulevard until they reach Texas Tech campus where the finish line is located

A live map of road closures and the status of the events can be found here.

Read the inspiring story of one of today’s runners: Lubbock native uses Ironman race to inspire others

