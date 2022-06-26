Possible diverted traffic during running leg of Ironman 70.3 race

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many athletes gathered at the starting line this morning to claim Ironman status. Lubbock’s annual triathlon is the longest-running Ironman 70.3 race is Texas.

It started at 6:30 a.m. today with a 1.2-mile swim across Dunbar Historical Lake. The athletes then embarked on a 56-mile bike ride, heading east on 19th Street to a halfway point before turning around and riding back to the city. At Dunbar Historical Lake, the racers will transition into the 13.1-mile run through the downtown Lubbock area.

The majority of racers are predicted to begin the running leg of the race at 3 p.m. However, some racers have already started, according to the City of Lubbock’s website. Road closures are expected.

Below is a rundown of the major areas the runners will occupy:

The runners will travel along Canyon Lake Drive before passing through Mackenzie Park

Following Cesar E Chavez Drive, the runners will exit onto Buddy Holly Avenue

From Buddy Holly Avenue, the runners will transition onto Texas Avenue heading west toward Avenue K/Avenue L

The runners will head north along Avenue K/Avenue L until they reach Mac Davis Lane, where they will cross the street, heading west

Once reaching Avenue Q, the runners will head south to Glenna Goodacre Boulevard

The runners will take Glenna Goodacre Boulevard until they reach Texas Tech campus where the finish line is located

A live map of road closures and the status of the events can be found here.

