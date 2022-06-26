Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Sunday morning top stories: four-time Lubbock Ironman shares his story of struggle, inspiration

Our top stories for Sunday, June 26,
Our top stories for Sunday, June 26,
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our top stories for Sunday, June 26,

A Lubbock man shares how tragedy led him to becoming an Ironman

  • Anthony Ysasaga, who is competing in today’s Lubbock Ironman 70.3, struggled with addiction and endured the death of the his daughter
  • The Lubbock native took to training and competing in these triathlons to reshape his life for the better
  • Read more here: Lubbock native uses Ironman race to inspire others

Lubbock motorcyclists host a Motorcycle Awareness run

  • Lubbock motorcyclists Jason Perez and Michael Jordan hosted the run to promote awareness of motorcyclists to other motorists on the roads of Lubbock
  • The run began at the Buddy Holly Center where the riders gathered before heading over to Levelland
  • Read more here: Lubbock motorcyclists to host Motorcycle Awareness run

Biden signs bipartisan gun measure, marking the first federal gun reform in 30 years

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Loop wreck
Horses involved in crash on the Loop
Bailey County Judge Sherri L. Harrison
Bailey County Judge accused of incompetence, misconduct, habitual drunkenness
Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree forcible...
‘Serial rapist’ who preyed on women from dating apps likely has victims nationwide, police say
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Car crashes into guardrail near Joyland
Police said a body was found inside a recycling truck Friday morning.
Driver finds body inside recycling truck among cardboard, police say

Latest News

Anthony Ysasaga is a four time Ironman, three of those are halves and one is a full race.
Lubbock native uses Ironman race to inspire others
Anthony Ysasaga, a four-time Ironman,
Perry Ironman
South Loop wreck
Horses involved in crash on the Loop
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Car crashes into guardrail near Joyland