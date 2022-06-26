Sunday morning top stories: four-time Lubbock Ironman shares his story of struggle, inspiration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our top stories for Sunday, June 26,

A Lubbock man shares how tragedy led him to becoming an Ironman

Anthony Ysasaga, who is competing in today’s Lubbock Ironman 70.3, struggled with addiction and endured the death of the his daughter

The Lubbock native took to training and competing in these triathlons to reshape his life for the better

Read more here: Lubbock native uses Ironman race to inspire others

Lubbock motorcyclists host a Motorcycle Awareness run

Lubbock motorcyclists Jason Perez and Michael Jordan hosted the run to promote awareness of motorcyclists to other motorists on the roads of Lubbock

The run began at the Buddy Holly Center where the riders gathered before heading over to Levelland

Read more here: Lubbock motorcyclists to host Motorcycle Awareness run

Biden signs bipartisan gun measure, marking the first federal gun reform in 30 years

The grant provides funding to states to develop “red flag laws”

The drafting of the Safer Communities Act was led by Texas Senator John Corynyn

Read more here: Biden signs landmark bipartisan gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’

