Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

City of Lubbock sets new lawn watering restrictions

City of Lubbock's watering restrictions
City of Lubbock's watering restrictions(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock’s irrigation restrictions outline the number of days per week Lubbock citizens can water their lawn based on the last digit of the house number and specific hours of the day.

Days:

  • Sunday: No watering
  • Monday: House numbers ending in 3, 4, 9 and 0 can water
  • Tuesday: House numbers ending in 1, 5 and 6 can water
  • Wednesday: House numbers ending in 2, 7 and 8 can water
  • Thursday: House numbers ending in 3, 4, 9, and 0 can water
  • Friday: House numbers ending in 1, 5 and 6 can water
  • Saturday: House numbers ending in 2, 7 and 8 can water

Irrigation Restrictions:

  • Residents can water only from midnight to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight
  • No irrigation is allowed when temperatures are below 35°F
  • Residents must irrigate without runoff
  • Residents cannot irrigate during precipitation events
  • Hand watering is allowed any time of day

Find additional information regarding irrigation here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

Pascagoula police report a K-9 was shot and killed by a man in a wooded area.
Police mourn loss of K-9 shot, killed in line of duty
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
South Loop wreck
Horses involved in crash on the Loop
Anthony Ysasaga is a four time Ironman, three of those are halves and one is a full race.
Lubbock native uses Ironman race to inspire others

Latest News

KCBD News at 4 - Wx 1/13/22
Rain chances this week
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Monday morning brief
Ironman running leg race route 202
Possible diverted traffic during running leg of Ironman 70.3 race
Our top stories for Sunday, June 26,
Sunday morning top stories: four-time Lubbock Ironman shares his story of struggle, inspiration