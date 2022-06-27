City of Lubbock sets new lawn watering restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock’s irrigation restrictions outline the number of days per week Lubbock citizens can water their lawn based on the last digit of the house number and specific hours of the day.

Days:

Sunday: No watering

Monday: House numbers ending in 3, 4, 9 and 0 can water

Tuesday: House numbers ending in 1, 5 and 6 can water

Wednesday: House numbers ending in 2, 7 and 8 can water

Thursday: House numbers ending in 3, 4, 9, and 0 can water

Friday: House numbers ending in 1, 5 and 6 can water

Saturday: House numbers ending in 2, 7 and 8 can water

Irrigation Restrictions:

Residents can water only from midnight to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight

No irrigation is allowed when temperatures are below 35°F

Residents must irrigate without runoff

Residents cannot irrigate during precipitation events

Hand watering is allowed any time of day

Find additional information regarding irrigation here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.