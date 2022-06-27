City of Lubbock sets new lawn watering restrictions
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock’s irrigation restrictions outline the number of days per week Lubbock citizens can water their lawn based on the last digit of the house number and specific hours of the day.
Days:
- Sunday: No watering
- Monday: House numbers ending in 3, 4, 9 and 0 can water
- Tuesday: House numbers ending in 1, 5 and 6 can water
- Wednesday: House numbers ending in 2, 7 and 8 can water
- Thursday: House numbers ending in 3, 4, 9, and 0 can water
- Friday: House numbers ending in 1, 5 and 6 can water
- Saturday: House numbers ending in 2, 7 and 8 can water
Irrigation Restrictions:
- Residents can water only from midnight to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight
- No irrigation is allowed when temperatures are below 35°F
- Residents must irrigate without runoff
- Residents cannot irrigate during precipitation events
- Hand watering is allowed any time of day
