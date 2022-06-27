Crosbyton: God’s Country Reunion & Celebration

CROSBYTON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - July 2 will be big in Crosbyton! Everything is taking place at the Crosby County Pioneer Memorial Museum.

Starting at 11 a.m., there will be a reunion and celebration of the musical prairie drama, “God’s Country” which ran for 11 years in Blanco Canyon.

There will be skits, visiting, costume displays, videos of performances, two food trucks, visiting, etc.

This will end at 3:00 p.m. and then the museum is unveiling a fabulous mural of The Battle of Blanco Canyon.

The site discoverer and researcher, plus the artist will both be speaking.

We are inviting anyone with an interest in Quannah Parker or local history! That event will be from 3-5 p.m.

