Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

More than 730 flights canceled nationwide Sunday

Ironman Triathlon in Lubbock Sunday

Pres. Biden signs gun control bill into law

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pascagoula police report a K-9 was shot and killed by a man in a wooded area.
Police mourn loss of K-9 shot, killed in line of duty
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
South Loop wreck
Horses involved in crash on the Loop
Anthony Ysasaga is a four time Ironman, three of those are halves and one is a full race.
Lubbock native uses Ironman race to inspire others

Latest News

KCBD News at 4 - Wx 1/13/22
Rain chances this week
Ironman running leg race route 202
Possible diverted traffic during running leg of Ironman 70.3 race
Our top stories for Sunday, June 26,
Sunday morning top stories: four-time Lubbock Ironman shares his story of struggle, inspiration
Anthony Ysasaga is a four time Ironman, three of those are halves and one is a full race.
Lubbock native uses Ironman race to inspire others