Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

More than 730 flights canceled nationwide Sunday

Delta airlines blamed staff shortages, bad weather and air traffic control restrictions

United and American Airlines also canceled dozens of flights

Read more here: Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Ironman Triathlon in Lubbock Sunday

Competitors swam, biked and ran through the course that ended on the Texas Tech campus

Ryan Siebert won the event

Read more here: Lubbock native uses Ironman race to inspire others

Pres. Biden signs gun control bill into law

It includes stronger background checks for gun buyers 21 and under, plus more funding for mental health and school security

It also closes the so-called boyfriend loophole

Read more here: Biden signs landmark bipartisan gun measure, says ‘lives will be saved’

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.