KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Autumn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Autumn, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a seven-year-old German Shepherd who’s been at the shelter for about a month.

Staff says she is very sweet and curious and does well on a leash. Autumn gets along well with children, adults and other dogs. She is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

