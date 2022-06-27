Rain chances this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon spotty light rain showers, some possibly accompanied by the rumble of thunder, are likely to dot the KCBD area. Your chance of measurable rain, however, is low.

Monday afternoon otherwise will be partly sunny, the wind light, and with highs about five to ten degrees below average for late June.

While a few of those spotty showers may linger into the night, tonight generally will be mostly cloudy, the wind light, temperatures a tad on the cool side. Lows will range from near 60 degrees in the northwestern viewing area to the upper 60s in the southeast.

Rain and storm chances increase tomorrow, Tuesday. As is pretty typical this time of year, the chance of measurable rain at any given spot will be slight. About 30 percent. That said, rain is likely in the KCBD viewing area as a whole. Winds will remain light. Temperatures will be similar to today, generally mid- and upper 80s.

Rain becomes unlikely, though not totally out of the question, Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures in the Lubbock area will climb from the upper 80s Wednesday to the mid-90s Thursday and Friday.

Currently, data points to at least a slight chance of rain this weekend. It’s the first weekend of July, which means it’s our Independence Day Weekend.

