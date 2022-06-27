Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Scurry County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted on felony escape charges

Scurry County authorities are searching for Ryle Nathaniel Vaughan, wanted on a charge of 3rd...
Scurry County authorities are searching for Ryle Nathaniel Vaughan, wanted on a charge of 3rd Degree Felony Escape while Arrested.(Scurry County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Scurry County authorities are searching for Ryle Nathaniel Vaughan, wanted on a charge of 3rd Degree Felony Escape while Arrested.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, the Scurry County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact them at 325-573-3551. Callers can remain anonymous.

The sheriff’s office warns that if you do come in contact with Vaughan, do not attempt to apprend him.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Pascagoula police report a K-9 was shot and killed by a man in a wooded area.
Police mourn loss of K-9 shot, killed in line of duty
South Loop wreck
Horses involved in crash on the Loop
Anthony Ysasaga is a four time Ironman, three of those are halves and one is a full race.
Lubbock native uses Ironman race to inspire others

Latest News

Fireworks stand donating 100% of proceeds to REACH Community in Lubbock.
Lubbock fireworks stand donates 100% of proceeds to nonprofit
David Wayne Hampton, 53 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center, Aug. 2019)
Jury selection in progress for trial of David Hampton, accused of killing 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
KCBD News at 4 - Wx 1/13/22
Rain chances this week