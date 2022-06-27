Scurry County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted on felony escape charges

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Scurry County authorities are searching for Ryle Nathaniel Vaughan, wanted on a charge of 3rd Degree Felony Escape while Arrested.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, the Scurry County Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact them at 325-573-3551. Callers can remain anonymous.

The sheriff’s office warns that if you do come in contact with Vaughan, do not attempt to apprend him.

