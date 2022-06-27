Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Slightly cooler, chance for rain Tuesday, Wednesday

Showers and storms are expected to move into the area early Tuesday and continue to move east...
Showers and storms are expected to move into the area early Tuesday and continue to move east to southeast over the South Plains. There is a potential for one-half to one inch amounts of rain from some storms on Tuesday.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly sunny skies over the area this afternoon and temperatures continue to be below normal for this time of year. So far, afternoon highs have remained in the 80s compared to normal which would be in the low 90s or higher for June.

Depending on shower coverage and cloudy cover Tuesday’s high temp could be lower than Monday.

Lower than normal highs will continue through Wednesday with a chance of rain Tuesday and a slight chance of showers on Wednesday.

Showers and storms are expected to move into the area early Tuesday and continue to move east to southeast over the South Plains. There is a potential for one-half to one inch amounts of rain from some storms on Tuesday.

Rain chances will be lower on Wednesday and will remain low until Sunday.

As rain chances decrease the afternoon temperatures will increase to the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Pascagoula police report a K-9 was shot and killed by a man in a wooded area.
Police mourn loss of K-9 shot, killed in line of duty
South Loop wreck
Horses involved in crash on the Loop
Anthony Ysasaga is a four time Ironman, three of those are halves and one is a full race.
Lubbock native uses Ironman race to inspire others

Latest News

KCBD News at 4 - Wx 1/13/22
Rain chances this week
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 06/27/22
KCBD Midday Weather - Monday, June 27
GDL Weather - Monday, June 27
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, June 27
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, June 27
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, June 27