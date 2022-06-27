Slightly cooler, chance for rain Tuesday, Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly sunny skies over the area this afternoon and temperatures continue to be below normal for this time of year. So far, afternoon highs have remained in the 80s compared to normal which would be in the low 90s or higher for June.

Depending on shower coverage and cloudy cover Tuesday’s high temp could be lower than Monday.

Lower than normal highs will continue through Wednesday with a chance of rain Tuesday and a slight chance of showers on Wednesday.

Showers and storms are expected to move into the area early Tuesday and continue to move east to southeast over the South Plains. There is a potential for one-half to one inch amounts of rain from some storms on Tuesday.

Rain chances will be lower on Wednesday and will remain low until Sunday.

As rain chances decrease the afternoon temperatures will increase to the low 90s.

