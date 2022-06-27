Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

WATCH: Firefighters rescue two puppies trapped in tortoise den

San Bernardino Fire Department rescued two puppies from an underground tortoise den in Yucca Valley, California. (SOURCE: SAN BERNADINO FIRE)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (CNN) – A pair of puppies were rescued after getting stuck for hours in a tortoise den in Yucca Valley, California.

The dogs couldn’t get out because a 100-pound desert tortoise was blocking their exit.

Firefighters tried to coax the tortoise from its underground den with watermelon, but their plan failed.

Crews then went to plan B: Digging an access hole to rescue the puppies.

After hours of digging, the crew successfully got puppies Peo and Finn out of the den.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
Pascagoula police report a K-9 was shot and killed by a man in a wooded area.
Police mourn loss of K-9 shot, killed in line of duty
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
South Loop wreck
Horses involved in crash on the Loop
Anthony Ysasaga is a four time Ironman, three of those are halves and one is a full race.
Lubbock native uses Ironman race to inspire others

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for inmates seeking reduced prison terms
Ken Williams, along with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey penned the-now classic song 'Everybody...
Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ken Williams dies at 83
President Joe Biden and the rest of the G-7 world leaders are meeting in Germany to talk about...
Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights