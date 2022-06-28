Local Listings
2 workers trapped after trench collapse in Jarrell

Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown and Royden Ogletree
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are trapped about 17 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning, KWTX has confirmed.

An official at the scene said the call was received at about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The collapse happened at a construction site near the interstate. The cause is still unknown at this time.

An official said the status of the workers buried is unknown.

The Round Rock, Georgetown, Austin, Temple and Salado fire departments are working to rescue the individuals.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

