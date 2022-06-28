Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people

The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning. (SOURCE: USCG)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Seven people had to be rescued off the coast of Florida this weekend after their boat was hit by lightning.

Someone on the boat was recording a video the moment the lightning struck.

They were out for a fishing tournament about 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater when it happened.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and a Coast Guard helicopter was able to get everyone out of the boat.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
City of Lubbock's watering restrictions
City of Lubbock sets new lawn watering restrictions
Scurry County authorities are searching for Ryle Nathaniel Vaughan, wanted on a charge of 3rd...
Scurry County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted on felony escape charges
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

Man in Brown Bandit (in blue)
FBI searching for ‘Man in Brown Bandit’ after second bank robbery
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday for lying to...
Ex-GOP Rep. Fortenberry gets probation for lying to feds
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
4th person has died following Missouri Amtrak derailment
Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide, gives an insider view of the days before the Jan. 6...
LIVE: Witness: Trump wanted metal detectors taken away for Jan. 6 rally