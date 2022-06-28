Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

FBI searching for ‘Man in Brown Bandit’ after second bank robbery

Man in Brown Bandit (in blue)
Man in Brown Bandit (in blue)(Clovis Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The FBI continues to work with Clovis Police to catch the “Man in Brown Bandit” after a second bank robbery in Clovis.

The suspected robber first targeted WaFd Bank in Clovis on June 17. The man robbed the US Bank in Clovis ten days later on June 27. The two banks are within the same block on Prince Street.

Man in Brown Bandit (in blue)
Man in Brown Bandit (in blue)(Clovis Police Department)

The bandit entered the US Bank at about 12:33 p.m., this time in a blue shirt. He approached the tellers of the bank and demanded money, according to the FBI report. The tellers gave the robber the money and he left the bank. He was last seen driving eastbound in a black midsize to compact SUV.

The “Man in Brown Bandit’s description is as follows:

  • Sex: Male
  • Race: Light complexion
  • Height: 5′8″ to 6′
  • Clothing: Tan Dallas Cowboy baseball cap with a blue bill, black eyeglasses, blue surgical mask, long-sleeve blue shirt, faded blue jeans, black shoes. He carried a light-colored bag.
  • Other: Tattoos on the left and right side of his neck.

The FBI is offering $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the “Man in Brown Bandit,” according to the FBI report.

Anyone with information about these robberies can contact various authorities working on the case:

  • FBI at (505) 889-1300
  • Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921
  • Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575) 763-7000.

Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.

If convicted on bank robbery charges, one could find themselves in prison for up to 20 years. The use of guns, other dangerous weapons, a toy gun, or even a fake bomb during a bank robbery can result in a 25-year prison term.

PREVIOUS STORY: FBI offering reward for information about Friday morning bank robbery in Clovis

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the FBI and Clovis Police Department

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
City of Lubbock's watering restrictions
City of Lubbock sets new lawn watering restrictions
Scurry County authorities are searching for Ryle Nathaniel Vaughan, wanted on a charge of 3rd...
Scurry County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted on felony escape charges
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

Plainview police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of an armed...
Plainview police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
Demonstrators in Dallas marched against the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday.
Abortions up to six weeks of pregnancy can temporarily resume in Texas, judge rules
Nissan is recalling nearly 323,000 Pathfinder SUVs in the U.S. because the hoods can...
Nissan recalls about 323K SUVs; hoods can open unexpectedly
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Workers trapped after trench collapse in Jarrell presumed dead, recovery efforts continue