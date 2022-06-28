Juveniles run away from scene of crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three minors ran away after a crash between three cars in North Lubbock.

Police responded to the crash just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Cornell Street.

A white SUV crashed into two other vehicles in the intersection, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The three juveniles ran away from the scene and two were caught by police. One of the apprehended children was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

No injuries reported in the crash.

An Emergency Medical Services team was called to the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital, according to police.

