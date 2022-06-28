Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Juveniles run away from scene of crash

Lubbock Police Department vehicles
Lubbock Police Department vehicles(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three minors ran away after a crash between three cars in North Lubbock.

Police responded to the crash just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Cornell Street.

A white SUV crashed into two other vehicles in the intersection, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The three juveniles ran away from the scene and two were caught by police. One of the apprehended children was taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

No injuries reported in the crash.

An Emergency Medical Services team was called to the scene, but no one was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
City of Lubbock's watering restrictions
City of Lubbock sets new lawn watering restrictions
Scurry County authorities are searching for Ryle Nathaniel Vaughan, wanted on a charge of 3rd...
Scurry County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted on felony escape charges
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Anna Dong, the recipient of the Big 12 Sportsmanship Award
Texas Tech golfer receives Big 12 Sportsmanship Award
Plainview police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of an armed...
Plainview police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
Man in Brown Bandit (in blue)
FBI searching for ‘Man in Brown Bandit’ after second bank robbery