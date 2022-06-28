KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Britney

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Britney, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a four-year-old pit-shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Britney is quiet, gentle and loves everyone. Staff says she gets along well with other dogs and she likes peanut butter. Britney is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived through the weekend.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Autumn.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.