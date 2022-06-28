Local Listings
New victim adds to child sex abuse charges filed against Nathan Grassie

Nathan Grassie
Nathan Grassie(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators have revealed a second victim and new child sex abuse charges against Nathan Grassie.

The two new charges include:

  • Continuous sex abuse of a child under 14 years old
  • Attempt to commit child indecency with sexual contact

The 46-year-old was accused of sexually abusing his first victim over the course of nearly a decade, according to court documents. The abuse began when the child was 10 years old and continued until they were 18 years old.

Grassie was indicted on the two new charges on June 28.

His bond is now set at $1.2 million.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing child for a decade

PREVIOUS STORY: Nathan Grassie indicted, accused of sexually abusing child over course of a decade

