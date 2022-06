LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a rollover at 38th and University. Two vehicles were involved and a cinderblock wall was heavily damaged.

One person was moderately injured after a crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning. (KCBD)

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.