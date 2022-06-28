Plainview police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of an armed robbery at a Dollar General Monday morning.

Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the robbery at the store located at 1713 W. 5th Street. An employee told police the suspect picked up some deodorant then approached the counter wearing a mask. The employee stated the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money and three packs of cigarettes before walking out of the store.

Plainview police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of an armed robbery at a Dollar General Monday morning. (Plainview Hale County Crime Stoppers)

The suspect is a white man and was seen wearing a blue hooded shirt, blue jeans, a brightly colored cap and a bandana as a mask. He also has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (806)-293-8477. You could be eligible for a $500 reward.

