Rain chances better today for Lubbock area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers and a few thundershowers will drift across the viewing area today. Drier and much hotter weather will follow mid- to late week.

There is a slight chance of rain at any given location in the KCBD viewing area through this evening. Some spots will remain dry and a few will receive significant rainfall. Motorists should drive to conditions. Still, it is the best chance of rain over the next seven days.

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the 80s. Winds will be light with the possible exception of gusty winds near showers.

Good Day Lubbock Hour-By-Hour Forecast (KCBD)

In the days ahead, the weather will trend toward dry and hotter.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high in the mid-90s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and very hot with a high in the mid- to upper 90s.

Our Independence Day Holiday Weekend, in general, will be partly cloudy and hot. Each day there will be a slight chance of spotty late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Lubbock area temperatures will peak in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.