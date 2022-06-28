Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Rain chances better today for Lubbock area

By Steve Divine
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers and a few thundershowers will drift across the viewing area today. Drier and much hotter weather will follow mid- to late week.

There is a slight chance of rain at any given location in the KCBD viewing area through this evening. Some spots will remain dry and a few will receive significant rainfall. Motorists should drive to conditions. Still, it is the best chance of rain over the next seven days.

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the 80s. Winds will be light with the possible exception of gusty winds near showers.

Good Day Lubbock Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Good Day Lubbock Hour-By-Hour Forecast(KCBD)

In the days ahead, the weather will trend toward dry and hotter.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high in the mid-90s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and very hot with a high in the mid- to upper 90s.

Our Independence Day Holiday Weekend, in general, will be partly cloudy and hot. Each day there will be a slight chance of spotty late afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Lubbock area temperatures will peak in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
City of Lubbock's watering restrictions
City of Lubbock sets new lawn watering restrictions
Scurry County authorities are searching for Ryle Nathaniel Vaughan, wanted on a charge of 3rd...
Scurry County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted on felony escape charges
The 3-year-old victim was identified by his grandmother as Chase Allen. It isn’t clear how or...
Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested
With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

Latest News

GDL Weather - Tuesday, June 28
GDL Weather - Tuesday, June 28
DB Weather - Tuesday, June 28
Daybreak Today Weather - Tuesday, June 28
Showers and storms are expected to move into the area early Tuesday and continue to move east...
Slightly cooler, chance for rain Tuesday, Wednesday
KCBD News at 4 - Wx 1/13/22
Rain chances this week