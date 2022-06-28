Scattered showers through the evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers/storms and another day in the 80s over the South Plains.

However, changes are coming as summer temperatures return to the region beginning Wednesday and into the July 4th weekend.

Some isolated shower and storms will continue through the evening. With slow movement and plenty of moisture, rainfall amounts may approach or exceed 1/2 inch with heavier storms.

Wednesday through Saturday will bring drier conditions and much warmer afternoon temps.

I expect the daytime highs to reach the 90 degree mark in some communities tomorrow and most of the region by Thursday.

The daytime highs will likely be slightly above normal by Thursday and continue in the low to mid 90s through the 4th.

