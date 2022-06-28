Texas Tech golfer receives Big 12 Sportsmanship Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Tech junior women’s golfer Anna Dong was awarded the 2021-22 Big 12 Sportsmanship Award on Tuesday. This award honors student-athletes who display an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement.

Those descriptors are a fitting profile for Dong, who continues to excel not only on the links but in leadership roles within Texas Tech Athletics. Dong is currently the Vice President of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) on campus and will serve as the student-athlete representative for the Texas Tech Athletics Advisory Committee for the upcoming 2022-23 year.

“We are so proud of Anna and how she represents our program,” head coach JoJo Robertson said. “Anna is the ideal student-athlete in our program as she is a great leader on the course but also a perfect role model off of it, as well. Anna will be successful in whatever walk of life she chooses because of the tireless work ethic and genuine attitude she displays each and every day.”

In addition to her multiple leadership roles, Dong has been instrumental in encouraging her teammates to volunteer within the Lubbock community. This past year alone, the women’s golf program led all Texas Tech women’s teams in community service hours, earning the top honor at the annual Red and Black Gala for its efforts.

Dong has also taken part in several of Texas Tech’s leadership development opportunities such as Suited for Success where she is a two-time graduate. Dong is also a student-athlete advisor for the Wreck ‘Em Prep Course for new student athletes and most recently returned from a pair of trips to the NCAA Career in Sports Forum and the Suited for Success Career Series.

Dong is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 first team honoree and a two-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America Scholar (the 2022 teams have yet to be announced). A native of Guangzhou, China, Dong is also a regular honoree on the Texas Tech President’s and Dean’s Lists.

On the course, Dong is known as an ideal playing partner due to her friendly personality and ability to befriend almost anyone. She was a key component for a Red Raider program that ranked in the top 25 most of this past season and has been a regular in the NCAA Tournament throughout her tenure. Dong compiled a 73.3 stroke average during the 2021-22 campaign, the lowest of her career.

Dong is the third Texas Tech student-athlete in school history to garner the Big 12 Sportsmanship Award, joining the likes of former women’s basketball standout Natalie Ritchie (2001-02) and men’s basketball’s Clark Lammert (2014-15). The award, formerly known as the Big 12 Sportsperson of the Year, is selected by a media panel.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.