Tuesday’s top stories: 46 migrants found dead inside back of trailer in San Antonio
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Opening statements set to begin today in Capital Murder trial of David Hampton
- Hampton is accused of robbing and killing 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez in 2019
- Five others are facing charges in the case
- Find details here: Capital murder trial starts this week in 2019 death of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez
46 migrants found dead inside back of trailer in San Antonio
- 16 people, including four children were taken to the hospital
- Investigators took three people into custody
- Read more here: 46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
3 people die after crash between train and dump truck in Missouri
- The dump truck hit the train at an uncontrolled intersection causing it to derail
- More than a dozen passengers were injured
- Read more here: 3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
Supreme Court issues prayer ruling in favor of former high school football coach
- The coach was placed on leave for holding public prayers after games, but the court said the school district violated his right to religious freedom
- Critics said Joseph Kennedy violated the rights of students who felt pressured to pray
- Follow the latest here: Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.