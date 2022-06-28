Tuesday’s top stories: 46 migrants found dead inside back of trailer in San Antonio

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Opening statements set to begin today in Capital Murder trial of David Hampton

Hampton is accused of robbing and killing 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez in 2019

Five others are facing charges in the case

Find details here: Capital murder trial starts this week in 2019 death of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez

46 migrants found dead inside back of trailer in San Antonio

16 people, including four children were taken to the hospital

Investigators took three people into custody

Read more here: 46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio

3 people die after crash between train and dump truck in Missouri

The dump truck hit the train at an uncontrolled intersection causing it to derail

More than a dozen passengers were injured

Read more here: 3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

Supreme Court issues prayer ruling in favor of former high school football coach

The coach was placed on leave for holding public prayers after games, but the court said the school district violated his right to religious freedom

Critics said Joseph Kennedy violated the rights of students who felt pressured to pray

Follow the latest here: Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game

