Tuesday’s top stories: 46 migrants found dead inside back of trailer in San Antonio

NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Opening statements set to begin today in Capital Murder trial of David Hampton

46 migrants found dead inside back of trailer in San Antonio

3 people die after crash between train and dump truck in Missouri

Supreme Court issues prayer ruling in favor of former high school football coach

  • The coach was placed on leave for holding public prayers after games, but the court said the school district violated his right to religious freedom
  • Critics said Joseph Kennedy violated the rights of students who felt pressured to pray
  • Follow the latest here: Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game

