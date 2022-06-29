Clovis police capture bank robbery suspect

Provided by Clovis Police Department

On Friday, June 17th, 2022, and on Monday, June 27th, 2022, two bank robberies occurred in Clovis New Mexico. During this investigation, numerous statements and security videos were collected. Security videos collected from local businesses around the area of these two banks led to the identification of a black SUV driven by the suspect.

On June 28th, 2022, officers were in the area of 1500 Mitchell and observed a black SUV matching the description of the suspect vehicle observed in security footage. The SUV pulled into the Allsups at 1500 Mitchell, where a male matching the description of the robbery suspect, exited the driver’s side and entered the store.

Officers made contact with the subject who then attempted to flee officers but was quickly apprehended. The subject was identified as 50-year-old James Robinson. James also had about an ounce of suspected methamphetamine on his person.

A search warrant for Robinson’s vehicle was obtained, which resulted in the recovery of clothing that matched the bank robbery at US Bank.

At this time, the case is still under investigation, as Detectives are in the process of searching Robinson’s residence for additional evidence and the stolen cash.

Robinson is being charged with two counts of Robbery, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, along with resisting, evading or obstructing a police officer.

In conclusion, we would like to thank the surrounding businesses for taking the time to allow detectives to review and pull security video. Thank you!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.