Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biggin

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Biggin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit-mastiff mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He is a gentle giant and loves other dogs. Staff says Biggin loves to play and run. He doesn’t jump on you and loves to be with humans. Biggin is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Britney.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department vehicles
Juveniles run away from scene of crash
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Workers trapped after trench collapse in Jarrell presumed dead, recovery efforts continue
Plainview police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of an armed...
Plainview police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
One person was moderately injured after a crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.
One injured in overnight crash in Central Lubbock

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Biggin
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Biggin
Meet Britney, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Britney
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Brittany
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Brittany
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Autumn
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Autumn