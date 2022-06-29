KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biggin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Biggin, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit-mastiff mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

He is a gentle giant and loves other dogs. Staff says Biggin loves to play and run. He doesn’t jump on you and loves to be with humans. Biggin is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

