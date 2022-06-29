Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock musician in a popular local band is battling stage four pelvic cancer, and his friends and bandmates have created a GoFundMe page to help with the mounting medical expenses.
Ben Vasquez, 46, also known as Lexxxi Steel (the one in the cool top hat), founded Whips-N-Kisses with Doug Stapp 16 years ago. The two were best friends as teenagers.
Whips-N-Kisses is an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. They’re also known as The Ducks, which is the same band, but without the hairspray, makeup and 80s-style clothes. The band is known to bring in very large, very loud crowds everywhere they play.
Vasquez was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022. Cancer broke down the bone in his pelvis and fractured his lower spine, among other health problems. His best friend and fellow band member Doug Stapp says he was diagnosed in late May, but his health problems go back about two years.
Stapp explained his history on the GoFundMe page:
His surgery was yesterday at Covenant Medical Center. The eight-hour surgery was successful and the tumor was removed, according to the update on the GoFundMe page. The chemotherapy and radiation start in about four weeks.
For any fans, friends, or music enthusiasts who want to help Ben (Lexxxi Steel) with his medical costs, visit his GoFundMe here.
Although Whips-N-Kisses hasn’t played in about a year, the band is coming back for one final show - as a benefit concert for Ben.
The show will be on August 6, 2022, at Jake’s in Lubbock.
Details about the benefit concert will be posted here.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.