Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock musician in a popular local band is battling stage four pelvic cancer, and his friends and bandmates have created a GoFundMe page to help with the mounting medical expenses.

Ben Vasquez, 46, also known as Lexxxi Steel (the one in the cool top hat), founded Whips-N-Kisses with Doug Stapp 16 years ago. The two were best friends as teenagers.

Whips-N-Kisses is an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. They’re also known as The Ducks, which is the same band, but without the hairspray, makeup and 80s-style clothes. The band is known to bring in very large, very loud crowds everywhere they play.

Vasquez was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022. Cancer broke down the bone in his pelvis and fractured his lower spine, among other health problems. His best friend and fellow band member Doug Stapp says he was diagnosed in late May, but his health problems go back about two years.

Stapp explained his history on the GoFundMe page:

My name is Doug Stapp, My best friend Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips n Kisses) has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer. His Cancer has broken down the bone in his pelvis and even fractured the L7 in his lower spine. His Surgery is June 28th at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX and Chemo, Radiation and PT to start afterward. We are trying to raise money to help with mounting medical bills so he can attempt to fight this with a little less worries. Ben has been my best friend since we were teenagers. Ben also has an amazing 7-year-old son Maverick! A huge amount of you will know him from our bands Whips N Kisses, where he plays the Lexxxi Steele character and also The Ducks for the last 16 years. Not only is he one of the most amazing guys on earth, but obviously means so much to all of us. Anyone who knows Ben, or has been to seen him play live all of these years, any help is appreciated. If you have any questions at all please contact me here. Thank you all so much. -Doug Stapp

His surgery was yesterday at Covenant Medical Center. The eight-hour surgery was successful and the tumor was removed, according to the update on the GoFundMe page. The chemotherapy and radiation start in about four weeks.

Ben had an almost 8 hour surgery today and they got out all of the tumor!!! The fixed some other things too, so I think he’s part bionic now also! Seriously, he made it through surgery and we’re all elated! This was the first step obviously, and a long road ahead but he is a fighter!!! Thank you ALL for the supportive messages and trust me, I’ll show Ben everything when he’s ready. All of us Vasquez’, Stapps, Hernandez’, family, band mates and more can not thank you all enough.

For any fans, friends, or music enthusiasts who want to help Ben (Lexxxi Steel) with his medical costs, visit his GoFundMe here.

Although Whips-N-Kisses hasn’t played in about a year, the band is coming back for one final show - as a benefit concert for Ben.

The show will be on August 6, 2022, at Jake’s in Lubbock.

Details about the benefit concert will be posted here.

