Lubbock VA Hosts VA Fourth Mission Blood Drive on Thursday

The Amarillo VA Health Care System is hosting a VA Fourth Mission blood drive June 30 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Lubbock VA Clinic.(Provided by Amarillo VA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Provided by Amarillo VA

The Amarillo VA Health Care System is hosting a VA Fourth Mission blood drive June 30 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Lubbock VA Clinic. Community members can participate by reserving a spot by calling 1-877-258-4825. No walk-in appointments will be accepted, so please call ahead to schedule a reservation. All blood donated supports the local blood supply via Vitalant Blood Donation.

Due to COVID-19, the country is suffering from a shortage of blood donors. This has caused an ongoing shortage of blood and blood products. The Lubbock VA Clinic and Vitalant are teaming up for a Fourth Mission blood drive to help fight the shortage of life-saving blood caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By activating VA’s nationwide network of hospitals and clinics, VA is fulfilling its “fourth mission” to back up our nation’s health care systems in times of disaster. This effort demonstrates VA’s commitment to serve Veterans and our communities during this time of national crisis.

The Amarillo VA Health Care System regularly schedules blood drives to aid the community blood bank levels in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains region.

For questions, call (806) 355-9703, press option 2 or follow VA updates on Facebook @VAAmarillo or Twitter @VA_Amarillo.

