Raffle tickets available for CASA custom-built playhouse, $3,500 gift card

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Casas for CASA presented by Market Street at 4205 98th Street (98th & Quaker) kicked off Wednesday, June 1 and will run through Thursday, June 30! Anyone and everyone can purchase raffle tickets for the opportunity to win a $3,500 MasterCard gift card, or an amazing custom-built playhouse, doghouse, or storage building donated by local community members.

Raffle tickets can be purchased anytime online at casaofthesouthplains.org, or in person at the Market Street location at 98th & Quaker, on Thursdays and Fridays from 4PM – 7PM, Saturdays 10AM - 6PM, and Sundays from 1PM – 5PM. Raffle tickets are $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20, 15 tickets for $50, or 40 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held Thursday, June 30 at 5:00 PM (attendance is not necessary to win).

This year, United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos hosted a Donate at the Register Campaign in which they will generously match up to $10,000 for CASA of the South Plains!

“We are honored that Market Street is our title sponsor for Casas for CASA this year! We have hosted this raffle for more than 15 years and know that it is a community favorite! We anticipate a great turnout and can’t wait to see familiar and fresh faces,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains. “The need to help children in the foster care system is a constant in our community. This year we need to raise $50,000 during this event and we know the wonderful people in our community always rally to support the children that need them!”

The funds raised during Casas for CASA stay right here in Lubbock and the five surrounding counties we serve. We inspire, educate, and empower CASA Volunteers who serve as Advocates for children in foster care. A CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and advocating to find them a safe, permanent home.

CASA will be hosting Special Events on Saturdays during Casas for CASA. Fearless Champion and the Masked Rider, along with players from the Texas Tech Football Team will make an appearance at 11AM on June 11. The entire community is encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities!

