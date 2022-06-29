Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Rain and temp outlooks through Independence Day

By Steve Divine
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather will continue to trend drier and hotter in the days ahead. That said, there will be a slim chance of rain.

While it will be hot, I don’t anticipate any record high temperatures. This afternoon will be partly cloudy, the wind light, the air hot.

Temperatures will peak near late-June averages. Highs will range from near 90 degrees in the western KCBD viewing area to the mid-90s in the far eastern viewing area.

In the afternoon heat there is a slim possibility a shower or storm or two may pop up. Rain is unlikely, though not totally out of the question, at your location. Winds may be gusty near any of these unlikely showers, but otherwise will be light.

The next couple of afternoons will be hotter. Highs will range from the mid- to upper 90s. Otherwise expect more of the same.

This weekend, the first in July and therefore our Independence Day Holiday Weekend, will be hot. Lubbock-area highs will be in the mid-90s. In the heat each afternoon a stray storm or two may pop up. That translates to only a slim chance of rain.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department vehicles
Juveniles run away from scene of crash
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Workers trapped after trench collapse in Jarrell presumed dead, recovery efforts continue
Plainview police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of an armed...
Plainview police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
One person was moderately injured after a crash in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning.
One injured in overnight crash in Central Lubbock

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, June 29
Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, June 29
Scattered showers/storms and another day in the 80s over the South Plains.
Scattered showers through the evening
Good Day Lubbock Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Rain chances better today for Lubbock area
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 06/28/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Tuesday, June 28