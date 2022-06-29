Rain and temp outlooks through Independence Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our weather will continue to trend drier and hotter in the days ahead. That said, there will be a slim chance of rain.

While it will be hot, I don’t anticipate any record high temperatures. This afternoon will be partly cloudy, the wind light, the air hot.

Temperatures will peak near late-June averages. Highs will range from near 90 degrees in the western KCBD viewing area to the mid-90s in the far eastern viewing area.

In the afternoon heat there is a slim possibility a shower or storm or two may pop up. Rain is unlikely, though not totally out of the question, at your location. Winds may be gusty near any of these unlikely showers, but otherwise will be light.

The next couple of afternoons will be hotter. Highs will range from the mid- to upper 90s. Otherwise expect more of the same.

This weekend, the first in July and therefore our Independence Day Holiday Weekend, will be hot. Lubbock-area highs will be in the mid-90s. In the heat each afternoon a stray storm or two may pop up. That translates to only a slim chance of rain.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.