Semi crashes into power pole at Quaker & 75th Drive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a crash at 75th Drive and Quaker Avenue, where a semi crashed into a power pole.

The pole is still intact, but our crew on the scene tells us the power line was wrapped around the truck.

No injuries have been reported, but two lanes are blocked on Quaker northbound with one lane open.

