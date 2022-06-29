Temps climbing through 4th of July

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances are lower and temps will be climbing higher in West Texas the rest of the week.

I expect afternoon highs to climb to the low to mid 90s Thursday and continue in that range through the 4th of July.

As for rain chances, isolated through Saturday and slightly better on Sunday and Monday of next week. There could be some fireworks shows impacted by showers or storms on Monday, but hopefully rain will be isolated.

With the daytime highs warming, the nighttime lows will also be warmer. You can expect morning temps around 68 to 73 as we move toward the July 4th holiday.

The summer temperatures will likely continue through the first week of July.

