Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Temps climbing through 4th of July

By John Robison
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances are lower and temps will be climbing higher in West Texas the rest of the week.

I expect afternoon highs to climb to the low to mid 90s Thursday and continue in that range through the 4th of July.

As for rain chances, isolated through Saturday and slightly better on Sunday and Monday of next week. There could be some fireworks shows impacted by showers or storms on Monday, but hopefully rain will be isolated.

With the daytime highs warming, the nighttime lows will also be warmer. You can expect morning temps around 68 to 73 as we move toward the July 4th holiday.

The summer temperatures will likely continue through the first week of July.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department vehicles
Juveniles run away from scene of crash
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Plainview police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of an armed...
Plainview police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
Man in Brown Bandit (in blue)
FBI searching for ‘Man in Brown Bandit’ after second bank robbery

Latest News

Our weather will continue to trend drier and hotter in the days ahead. That said, there will be...
Rain and temp outlooks through Independence Day
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 06/29/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, June 29
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 6 for Wednesday, June 29
GDL Weather - 06/29/22
GDL Weather - Wednesday, June 29