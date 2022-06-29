Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Texas Association of Community Health Centers honors Senator Charles Perry with Community Health Center Champion Award

Senator Perry is being recognized for his commitment to the Texas community health centers and...
Senator Perry is being recognized for his commitment to the Texas community health centers and the millions of people they serve.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by TACHC

Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC), a private, not-for-profit membership association committed to advancing equitable access to quality healthcare in Texas, will present Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock District 28) with TACHC’s Community Health Center Champion Award.

Senator Perry is being recognized for his commitment to the Texas community health centers and the millions of people they serve.

“Community Health Centers provide important medical services to millions of patients across Texas who would otherwise lack access to care,” said Sen. Perry. “Texas legislators must continue to work together to support the role health centers play in preserving and expanding access to high-quality, cost-effective care in the communities they serve.”

There are 73 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in Texas, with over 650 clinical sites in 137 counties. In 2020, TX health centers served 1.6 million patients through 5.6 million clinical visits.

“We congratulate Sen. Perry for this award and for his leadership and support of our mission to expand access and provide affordable healthcare to the 1.6 million Texans served by health centers in Texas,” said Jana Eubank, executive director, TACHC.

The award ceremony will take place Wednesday, June 29th at 1:30 PM CT, at Community Health Center of Lubbock, 1610 5th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79401.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department vehicles
Juveniles run away from scene of crash
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Plainview police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of an armed...
Plainview police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
Man in Brown Bandit (in blue)
FBI searching for ‘Man in Brown Bandit’ after second bank robbery

Latest News

The Amarillo VA Health Care System is hosting a VA Fourth Mission blood drive June 30 from 9...
Lubbock VA Hosts VA Fourth Mission Blood Drive on Thursday
Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.
Plan B and contraceptives remain legal in Texas after U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion
The Amarillo VA Health Care System is trying to combat the epidemic of opioid-related...
VA continues efforts to reduce opioid prescriptions
City of Lubbock Health Department
City of Lubbock Public Health Department Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Availability for Young Children