Texas Association of Community Health Centers honors Senator Charles Perry with Community Health Center Champion Award

Provided by TACHC

Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC), a private, not-for-profit membership association committed to advancing equitable access to quality healthcare in Texas, will present Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock District 28) with TACHC’s Community Health Center Champion Award.

Senator Perry is being recognized for his commitment to the Texas community health centers and the millions of people they serve.

“Community Health Centers provide important medical services to millions of patients across Texas who would otherwise lack access to care,” said Sen. Perry. “Texas legislators must continue to work together to support the role health centers play in preserving and expanding access to high-quality, cost-effective care in the communities they serve.”

There are 73 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in Texas, with over 650 clinical sites in 137 counties. In 2020, TX health centers served 1.6 million patients through 5.6 million clinical visits.

“We congratulate Sen. Perry for this award and for his leadership and support of our mission to expand access and provide affordable healthcare to the 1.6 million Texans served by health centers in Texas,” said Jana Eubank, executive director, TACHC.

The award ceremony will take place Wednesday, June 29th at 1:30 PM CT, at Community Health Center of Lubbock, 1610 5th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79401.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.