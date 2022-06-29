Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: New school zones approved in Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

New school zones approved in Lubbock

Search for armed robber

Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

Immigrant deaths investigation

