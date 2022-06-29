Wednesday morning top stories: New school zones approved in Lubbock
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
New school zones approved in Lubbock
- Lubbock City Council gave final approval for school zones for three Lubbock ISD and Frenship schools
- That includes Lubbock’s Carmon-Harrison Elementary and Frenship’s Oakridge Elementary and Heritage Middle School
- Read more here: New school zones established for Carmona-Harrison, Oakridge Elementary and Heritage Middle School
Search for armed robber
- Plainview police are looking for the gunman that robbed the Dollar General near Quincy and West 5th
- A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest
- Details here: Plainview police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
- Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted last year of recruiting and grooming minors for her partner Jeffery Epstein to abuse
- Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019
- More here: Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
Immigrant deaths investigation
- Three more people died after police found dozens of migrants in an abandoned tractor trailer in San Antonio
- Police arrested two people on weapons charges in connection to the case
- Follow the latest developments here: San Antonio migrant deaths lead to slow effort to ID victims
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.