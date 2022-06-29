Wednesday morning top stories: New school zones approved in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

New school zones approved in Lubbock

Lubbock City Council gave final approval for school zones for three Lubbock ISD and Frenship schools

That includes Lubbock’s Carmon-Harrison Elementary and Frenship’s Oakridge Elementary and Heritage Middle School

Search for armed robber

Plainview police are looking for the gunman that robbed the Dollar General near Quincy and West 5th

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest

Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted last year of recruiting and grooming minors for her partner Jeffery Epstein to abuse

Epstein killed himself in jail in 2019

Immigrant deaths investigation

Three more people died after police found dozens of migrants in an abandoned tractor trailer in San Antonio

Police arrested two people on weapons charges in connection to the case

