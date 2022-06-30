Local Listings
12-year-old boy found dead in pool at summer camp, coroner says

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT
NEW FREEDOM, Penn. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old boy was found dead in a pool at a summer camp in Pennsylvania, according to the York County Coroner.

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, the boy was part of a youth group that had been at the Summit Grove Campground.

The coroner did not release further info, but said next of kin was notified.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

