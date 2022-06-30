City of Seminole implements water restrictions

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Due to water shortage conditions, the City of Seminole put in place restrictions Thursday effective immediately.

For the next seven days, residents should not water landscaped areas, use water to wash any motor vehicle, boat or trailer and should not fill swimming pools. Ornamental fountains or ponds are also prohibited.

Water may be served at restaurants upon request.

Below is a statement from Mayor John Belcher:

The City of Seminole is implementing stage 4 water restrictions for the next 7 days. Irrigation of landscaped areas is prohibited, use of water to wash any motor vehicle, boat, or trailer is prohibited. Filling swimming pools wading pools is prohibited. Operation of any ornamental fountain or pond is prohibited. All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons except upon request from patron. Thank you for your understanding and support.

John Belcher Mayor

