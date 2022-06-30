Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

City of Seminole implements water restrictions

Water restrictions.
Water restrictions.(Pixabay/MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Due to water shortage conditions, the City of Seminole put in place restrictions Thursday effective immediately.

For the next seven days, residents should not water landscaped areas, use water to wash any motor vehicle, boat or trailer and should not fill swimming pools. Ornamental fountains or ponds are also prohibited.

Water may be served at restaurants upon request.

Below is a statement from Mayor John Belcher:

The City of Seminole is implementing stage 4 water restrictions for the next 7 days. Irrigation of landscaped areas is prohibited, use of water to wash any motor vehicle, boat, or trailer is prohibited. Filling swimming pools wading pools is prohibited. Operation of any ornamental fountain or pond is prohibited. All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons except upon request from patron. Thank you for your understanding and support.

John Belcher Mayor

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.
Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help
Police tell us at least two people have been injured in a Wednesday evening collision at Marsha...
Multiple injuries reported from collision at West Loop & MSF
First responders are on the scene of a crash at 75th Drive and Quaker Avenue, where a semi...
Semi gets tangled in power lines at Quaker & 75th Drive
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
South Plains Food Bank building (Source: KCBD Video)
South Plains Food Bank continues Summer Feeding Program through August
This afternoon mostly sunny, with a light wind, and hot.
Independence Day Holiday Weekend Forecast
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in South Lubbock Thursday afternoon.
LFR crews respond to fire at South Lubbock apartment complex