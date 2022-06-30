Local Listings
Head Coach Todd Petty announces resignation from Texas Tech Women’s Tennis

Todd Petty (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Thursday he has accepted the resignation of head women’s tennis coach Todd Petty due to personal reasons. As part of his resignation, Petty has indicated his desire to spend more time with family as he transitions away from collegiate coaching.

“We’d like to thank Coach Petty for his 14 years of service to our women’s tennis program,” Hocutt said. “We wish him and his family well in all their future endeavors.”

Petty, the winningest coach in program history, compiled a 229-106 record during his 13 seasons as head coach, leading the Lady Raiders to three Big 12 regular-season titles, a Big 12 Championship trophy, four appearances in the NCAA Sweet 16 and a pair of trips to the NCAA Elite Eight. The 2022 season marked the ninth-consecutive year Texas Tech has an earned an NCAA Tournament bid.

Petty, a three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year (2011, 2012, 2017) and three-time Wilson/ITA Texas Region Coach of the Year (2012, 2016, 2017), has led Texas Tech to an Oracle/ITA top-25 final ranking during six of the last nine seasons.

“I want to thank my players, staff and Texas Tech Athletics for the past 14 years,” said Petty, who began his tenure at Texas Tech as an assistant coach in 2008. “It’s been a wonderful journey. I look forward to the future and what it holds but will always support the Red Raiders.”

Texas Tech will immediately begin a national search.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

