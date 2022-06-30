Independence Day Holiday Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This afternoon through our Independence Day will be hot. There will be a slim chance of a shower. For nearly all of us, however, it will be dry.

This afternoon mostly sunny, with a light wind, and hot. Highs will be about five degrees warmer than yesterday, ranging from the mid-90s in the western viewing area to around 100 degrees in the east.

Once again, in the late afternoon heat there is a slim chance a shower or storm may pop up. Rain is unlikely, though not totally out of the question, at your location.

Through the Independence Day Holiday Weekend we will be hot. In general, highs will range from the mid-90s to near 100 degrees. Each afternoon a stray storm or two may pop up. Again, a very slight chance of rain.

As I noted yesterday, while it will be hot I don’t anticipate any record high temperatures.

Our nights and early mornings will continue mild through the holiday. Lubbock-area low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s.

This summer weather pattern will continue through the first full week of July.

