KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Butchy

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Butchy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Staff says he’s shy at first, but once he feels the love he warms up. Butchy is active and would do well with another playmate. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biggin.

