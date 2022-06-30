Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lacrosse is coming to Lubbock

By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two groups are trying to gauge interest in bringing youth and high school lacrosse to Lubbock.

The Panhandle Lacrosse Authority based out of Amarillo is looking to start youth lacrosse in Lubbock. They are looking for any boy or girl interested in playing lacrosse age five and up.

Two groups are gauging interest for lacrosse in Lubbock The Panhandle Lacrosse Authority for youth lacrosse. The Texas High School Lacrosse League for high schools in West Texas. Here's my interview with Panhandle Lacrosse Authority President Sam Deans. Please let them and me know if you are interest in having your boy or girl or high school play lacrosse.

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The Texas High School Lacrosse League also wants to grow in our area by adding lacrosse at area High Schools.

They have 147 Varsity and JV teams and over 4604 high school student athletes playing lacrosse across the State of Texas.

Lacrosse is one of my favorite sports. I record and watch hundreds of college lacrosse games from February to May.

If interested you can reach out to me, like the Lubbock Luchadores Lacrosse Facebook page and contact the Texas High School Lacrosse League.

Let’s grow lacrosse in Lubbock!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department vehicles
Juveniles run away from scene of crash
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Plainview police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of an armed...
Plainview police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
Man in Brown Bandit (in blue)
FBI searching for ‘Man in Brown Bandit’ after second bank robbery

Latest News

Brett Yormark has been named the Big 12 Conference’s fifth Commissioner, as announced Wednesday...
Big 12 names Brett Yormark new commissioner
Source: KCBD Video
Lacrosse youth leagues considering expansion to Lubbock
Anna Dong, the recipient of the Big 12 Sportsmanship Award
Texas Tech golfer receives Big 12 Sportsmanship Award
Kingdom Prep hires Peter Griffith to coach football team
Kingdom Prep hires Peter Griffith to coach football team