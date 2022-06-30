Lacrosse is coming to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two groups are trying to gauge interest in bringing youth and high school lacrosse to Lubbock.

The Panhandle Lacrosse Authority based out of Amarillo is looking to start youth lacrosse in Lubbock. They are looking for any boy or girl interested in playing lacrosse age five and up.

Two groups are gauging interest for lacrosse in Lubbock The Panhandle Lacrosse Authority for youth lacrosse. The Texas High School Lacrosse League for high schools in West Texas. Here's my interview with Panhandle Lacrosse Authority President Sam Deans. Please let them and me know if you are interest in having your boy or girl or high school play lacrosse. Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The Texas High School Lacrosse League also wants to grow in our area by adding lacrosse at area High Schools.

They have 147 Varsity and JV teams and over 4604 high school student athletes playing lacrosse across the State of Texas.

Lacrosse is one of my favorite sports. I record and watch hundreds of college lacrosse games from February to May.

If interested you can reach out to me, like the Lubbock Luchadores Lacrosse Facebook page and contact the Texas High School Lacrosse League.

Let’s grow lacrosse in Lubbock!

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.