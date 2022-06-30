LFR crews respond to fire at South Lubbock apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in South Lubbock Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to a structure fire at the Village Square Apartments near 66th and Ave. T around 2 p.m. The fire has since been put out.

Injuries have not been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown.

Structure fire- village square apartments pic.twitter.com/673HUcV7WE — Lubbock Scanner (@lbkscanner) June 30, 2022

