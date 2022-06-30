Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

LFR crews respond to fire at South Lubbock apartment complex

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in South Lubbock Thursday afternoon.
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in South Lubbock Thursday afternoon.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in South Lubbock Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to a structure fire at the Village Square Apartments near 66th and Ave. T around 2 p.m. The fire has since been put out.

Injuries have not been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Vasquez (Lexxxi Steele in Whips-N-Kisses) was diagnosed with pelvic cancer in late May 2022.
Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help
Police tell us at least two people have been injured in a Wednesday evening collision at Marsha...
Multiple injuries reported from collision at West Loop & MSF
First responders are on the scene of a crash at 75th Drive and Quaker Avenue, where a semi...
Semi gets tangled in power lines at Quaker & 75th Drive
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

South Plains Food Bank building (Source: KCBD Video)
South Plains Food Bank continues Summer Feeding Program through August
This afternoon mostly sunny, with a light wind, and hot.
Independence Day Holiday Weekend Forecast
Water restrictions.
City of Seminole implements water restrictions
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Thursday morning top stories: crashes in Lubbock leave several injured