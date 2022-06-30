LFR crews respond to fire at South Lubbock apartment complex
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in South Lubbock Thursday afternoon.
Crews were called to a structure fire at the Village Square Apartments near 66th and Ave. T around 2 p.m. The fire has since been put out.
Injuries have not been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.