Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Multiple injuries reported from collision at West Loop & MSF

Police tell us at least two people have been injured in a Wednesday evening collision at Marsha...
Police tell us at least two people have been injured in a Wednesday evening collision at Marsha Sharp Freeway and the West Loop.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police tell us at least two people have been injured in a Wednesday evening collision at Marsha Sharp Freeway and the West Loop.

One person has serious injuries, the other has moderate injuries. Accident investigators are on the way.

The call came in just before 8 p.m.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department vehicles
Juveniles run away from scene of crash
Trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas
Bodies of workers killed in Jarrell trench collapse recovered
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Plainview police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of an armed...
Plainview police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General
Man in Brown Bandit (in blue)
FBI searching for ‘Man in Brown Bandit’ after second bank robbery

Latest News

First responders are on the scene of a crash at 75th Drive and Quaker Avenue, where a semi...
Semi gets tangled in power lines at Quaker & 75th Drive
Juul has secured a temporary hold on the FDA's ban of its products.
‘Big splash without much meaning’: Lubbock doctor skeptical of FDA ban on Juul products
Source: KCBD Video
Temps climbing through 4th of July
50-year-old James Robinson
Clovis police capture bank robbery suspect